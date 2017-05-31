Kroger recalls Dry Roasted Macadamia nuts due to possible health risk

The FDA has announced that Simple Truth Dry Roasted Macadamia nuts and Ava's Organic Cashews Roasted & Salted have been recalled.

Both are being recalled because of possible listeria contamination.

The macadamia nuts were sold in Kroger, Bakers, Gerbes and Dillons stores.

They have a May 2, 2018, expiration date.

The cashews have a best-by date of April 28, 2018.

No illnesses have been reported in either recall.

For more on the Simple Truth Dry Roasted Macadamia nuts recall click here and Ava's Organic Cashews Roasted & Salted recall click here .

