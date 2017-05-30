Downtown Huntsville business vandalism suspect caught on camera

The front door to Real Estate Intelligence Agency in downtown Huntsville was smashed. Source: WAFF)

A person accused of vandalizing a downtown Huntsville business was caught on camera.

The owner is determined to find out who smashed his front door glass window twice this month.

Clinton Avenue is home to Mikko Jetsu’s real estate business, Real Estate Intelligence Agency.

"Downtown Huntsville is just amazing with the old improvements,” said Jetsu. “We're very proud to be located here.”

Fifteen years at the same location, and he's had no problems until recently.

"Last few months, I've had vandalism going on, on different occasions," he said.

A swastika was spray-painted near the front door in April. Jetsu said it's gotten worse. He said the building's glass front door has been smashed and shattered into pieces twice this month.

Fed up the first time, Jetsu put in surveillance cameras.

"While we're trying to repair these beautiful buildings and make them look nice, there's somebody destroying it behind us,” said Jetsu.

He doesn't know who the person is but he's hoping you do.

"I suspect someone will recognize him from the video,” said Jetsu. “The way he walks and what he was dressed like.”

Jetsu said replacing the front door’s custom glass window isn't cheap.

"That's going to be an expensive proposition if I got to keep redoing that door," he said.

But he doesn't plan to replace it again if someone can tell him who captured on camera vandalizing his building.

If you recognize the person in the video contact Huntsville police at 256-722-7100.

