Man charged in string of Jackson County burglaries

People in Jackson County can sleep a little better. Sheriff's officials believe they've put a stop to a string of burglaries there.

20-year-old Christian Chase Holland of Valley Head is now charged with burglary and theft.

The case remains under investigation, but Holland has just been charged with two for now.

Many of the burglaries happened in the Pisgah and Rosalie communities.

Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen said jewelry, tools and other items were taken. Homes and outbuildings were the standard targets.

Harnen said the burglaries began in April.

But Harnen said their big break came last week with the recovery of $2,500 worth of tools.

“On another burglary that he was charged with there was actually a witness that observed his vehicle and identified him as the person that did it. Other than that, there was no other items recovered,” said Harnen.

Holland remains in the Jackson County Jail on just over $10,000 bond.

