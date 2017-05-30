Huntsville man indicted in multi-state credit card scheme

Federal authorities are investigating a man they say stole dozens of credit cards numbers across north Alabama and southern Tennessee.

A federal indictment spells out an elaborate credit card cloning scheme that spanned two states.

The criminal complaint alleges that 39-year-old Demarreya Barrow used stolen credit card numbers at stores in Huntsville, Decatur, Cullman and Fayettville, Tennessee. He allegedly made the purchases between February and May.

Federal investigators say Barrow was captured on surveillance cameras in Huntsville and other store locations using stolen credit card info to buy gift cards.

Authorities say he allegedly lives with his girlfriend in Huntsville.

Barrow has a criminal history. He was convicted of fraudulent credit charges in Madison County in 2015.

The full criminal complaint has a listing of where the fraud happened. You can check the list below to see if you're a victim.

If you think you are a victim, contact police.

