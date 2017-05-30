Huntsville man indicted in multi-state credit card scheme

Authorities confirm a tourist died in an accident at Little River Canyon Tuesday morning.More >>
Federal authorities are investigating a man they say stole dozens of credit cards numbers across north Alabama and southern Tennessee.More >>
Scattered storms remain possible into this evening across the Valley, with the greatest coverage staying south of the Tennessee River.More >>
A Huntsville man who served in three wars is remembering his fellow soldiers who died while serving our country.More >>
People in Jackson County can sleep a little better. Sheriff's officials believe they've put a stop to a string of burglaries there.More >>
A man buried his 6-month old grandson almost two weeks ago. Monday, he went to the cemetery to put flowers on the grave and discovered something disturbing.More >>
Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.More >>
Police are investigating a fight at a Tigerland bar that sent at least one man to the hospital.More >>
Hit or miss, the Pentagon's attempt to shoot down a mock warhead over the Pacific Ocean will mark an important milestone for the missile defense program.More >>
A top White House communications staffer resigned as President Donald Trump considers overhauling his White House staff over frustrations that his team is struggling to contain the burgeoning crisis involving...More >>
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.More >>
A Columbia family receiving services for their elderly mother with Alzheimer’s is telling their story after a strange encounter.More >>
Sunday at around 9 p.m. last night, a couple was driving on Hwy 433 when they passed a black or dark grey Silverado or possibly a GMC and noticed that a dog was being dragged behind the truck. Both cars pulled into the Top Fuel Gas Station, according to a news release from Louisiana Humane Society spokesman Jeff Dorson.More >>
