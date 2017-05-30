Man falls to his death taking photos at Little River Canyon

Authorities confirm a tourist died in an accident at Little River Canyon Tuesday morning.

Park superintendent Steve Black said at about 10:30 a.m., a 57-year-old man from Rome, Georgia climbed over a protective railing at the edge of the overlook to take better pictures of the falls. He fell about 60 feet to his death.

The man's family called 911.

His identification has not been released yet.

"Little River Canyon National Preserve Superintendent Steve Black and park staff expresses their sincere sympathy to the family," the park said in a statement. "The incident remains under investigation. Park officials remind visitors that climbing over the railings in the park can be dangerous and are there for your protection."

