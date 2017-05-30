Wrangler, Alabama farm family working on sustainability

An Alabama farming family is teaming up with blue jean manufacturer Wrangler to making cotton more sustainable.
The Newby family of north Alabama is working with the company on a pilot program to improve farming practices in an agreement announced Wednesday.
Newby Farms will work with Wrangler and the Soil Health Institute to improve cotton yield, irrigation, energy usage, greenhouse gas emissions and soil conservation.
Jerry Newby is a former president of the Alabama Farmers Federation. In a statement he says the family is always looking for ways to improve its farming practices.
About 40,000 pounds of cotton from Newby Farms will be used to make a special collection of Wrangler jeans that go on sale in 2018.
Wrangler says it buys about half of its cotton from U.S. growers.
