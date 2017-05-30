Mountain Gap student headed back to Scripps National Spelling Bee

A Mountain Gap School student is headed back to the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

In 2016, Erin Howard tied for 22nd in the competition and on Wednesday she'll have another chance to see just how far she can go.

Erin Howard, a 6th-grade student at Mountain Gap School, was named the Alabama State Spelling Bee Champion in Birmingham in 2016.

After nine difficult rounds, she succeeded in beating the competition by spelling the word 'Acadians.'

Howard previously made it to the state level as a 3rd-grader three years prior to her victory.

