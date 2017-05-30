Mountain Gap student advances to finals in Scripps National Spelling Bee

A Mountain Gap School student is headed back to the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

In 2016, Erin Howard tied for 22nd in the competition and on Wednesday she'll have another chance to see just how far she can go.

Erin got her first word right in Wednesday's Round 2 preliminary. She went on to spell "arraign" correctly during Round 3.

#speller36 Erin Howard from AL spelled the word arraign (to call a prisoner to the bar of a court) correctly #spellingbee #D in BeePlayAlong — NationalSpellingBee (@ScrippsBee) May 31, 2017

#speller36 6th grader Erin Howard from AL spelled the word wambenger (type of Australian mouse) correctly #spellingbee #B in BeePlayAlong — NationalSpellingBee (@ScrippsBee) May 31, 2017

The finals start Thursday.

Erin Howard, a 6th grade student at Mountain Gap School, was named the Alabama State Spelling Bee Champion in Birmingham in 2016.

After nine difficult rounds, she succeeded in beating the competition by spelling the word "acadians."

Howard previously made it to the state level as a 3rd grader three years prior to her victory.

