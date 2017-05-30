1 dead and 2 arrested in Timberlane Avenue shooting

Unsettled weather will continue through the week and into the weekend, with some chances of showers and thunderstorms each day.More >>
A Huntsville man who served in three wars is remembering his fellow soldiers who died while serving our country.More >>
Huntsville police have charged two people with murder and robbery after a Monday morning robbery on Timberlane Avenue that left one person dead.More >>
The Alabama State Conference of the NAACP strongly opposes the Alabama Preservation Act of 2017 that was signed into law by Governor Kay Ivey.More >>
You can now enjoy a pool day with the family at Point Mallard Park. Memorial Day weekend always kicks off the season in Decatur and there are pretty big hopes for the season.More >>
Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.More >>
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.More >>
A man buried his 6-month old grandson almost two weeks ago. Monday, he went to the cemetery to put flowers on the grave and discovered something disturbing.More >>
The man fought against the would-be robber, holding her for several minutes until deputies arrived.More >>
The speed is known from the “Back to the Future” films as the speed at which Doc Brown’s DeLorean would travel through time.More >>
Two Central Texas parents are trying to bring awareness to a rare form of brain cancer that killed their daughter five days after she was diagnosed.More >>
Sunday at around 9 p.m. last night, a couple was driving on Hwy 433 when they passed a black or dark grey Silverado or possibly a GMC and noticed that a dog was being dragged behind the truck. Both cars pulled into the Top Fuel Gas Station, according to a news release from Louisiana Humane Society spokesman Jeff Dorson.More >>
The woman accused of taking a baby from a Jacksonville hospital and raising her as her own in Walterboro is expected in a Florida court for a pre-trial hearing Tuesday.More >>
