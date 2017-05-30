1 dead and 2 arrested in Timberlane Avenue shooting

Huntsville police have charged two people with murder and robbery after a Monday morning robbery on Timberlane Avenue that left one person dead.

23-year-old Jasmine Nichole Jordan and 24-year-old James Manuel with murder and first-degree robbery after the death of Jeremiah Manuel.

Police say on May 28, officers responded to calls of shots fired in the area of Timberlane Avenue. When they arrived they found 21-year-old Jeremiah Manuel suffering from a gunshot.

Jeremiah Manuel was transported to Huntsville Hospital in serious condition where he later died from his injury. Investigators believe Jeremiah Manuel, Jasmine Jordan and James Manuel were committing a robbery at the time Jeremiah was fatally shot.

The case is still under investigation and other charges may still be filed.

