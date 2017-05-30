Alabama NAACP opposes act that protects Confederate monuments

The Alabama State Conference of the NAACP strongly opposes the Alabama Preservation Act of 2017 that was signed into law by Gov. Kay Ivey.

READ MORE: Ivey signs protections for Confederate, other monuments

The act protects monuments, statues, buildings and bridges that honor Confederate leaders who fought during the Civil War.

According to the Alabama NAACP:

Confederate monuments, symbols, signs, and flags do everything but honor anything great. They are all symbols of hate, division and serve as deep-seated racism and oppression for certain minority groups, particularly those who have slave ancestry. It is a reminder that the South is not and may very well never be ready to let go of its deep-seated racism.

The Alabama NAACP goes on to say that passing a law to preserve the naming of streets, signs, and monuments takes the country backward.

“Why can't a city who wants to remove a statue, wants to change the name of a building, why don't they have the authority to do that?” said Bernarde Simelton, president of the Alabama NAACP. “They are the people who have to see this every day. The people down in Montgomery don't have to see that every day."

Simelton said Confederate monuments which are typically more than 40 years old represent slavery and white supremacy.

“The issue we have with the law is protecting slavery and bigotry that has been propagating on African Americans and people of color for hundreds of years, so that's our concern."

"These statues are not just stone and metal. They are not just innocent remembrances of a benign history. These monuments purposefully celebrate a fictional, sanitized Confederacy; ignoring the death, ignoring the enslavement, and the terror that it actually stood for,” said New Orleans Mayor Tom Landrieu sin a recent speech about taking down the Confederate statues in New Orleans,

The Alabama NAACP believes that the state is advocating for the justification of slavery by means of the Alabama Preservation Act of 2017.

The NAACP and the Southern Poverty Law Center are investigating whether they can pursue legal action against the law.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48