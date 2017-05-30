AL NAACP opposes act the protects Confederate monuments

The Alabama State Conference of the NAACP strongly opposes the Alabama Preservation Act of 2017 that was signed into law by Governor Kay Ivey.

The act protects monuments, statues, buildings, and bridges and honors Confederate leaders and white supremacist who fought for the Confederate during the Civil War.

The Alabama NAACP said the monument constructed acts as symbols to honor a great person or a great event that changed history. Flags are flown as signs of victory or to capture a certain image. But the Alabama NAACP say there was no great achievement in the Civil War.

They go on to say that the 'Confederate monuments, symbols, signs, and flags do everything but honor anything great. They are all symbols of hate, division and serve as deep-seated racism and oppression for certain minority groups, particularly those who have slave ancestry. It is a reminder that the South is not and may very well never be ready to let go of its deep-seated racism'.

The Alabama NAACP say they want an inclusive society and that any rhetoric, signs, symbols that hurt any group of people, ultimately hurt all groups of people.

"We must be a people who see each other as human beings and not white against black. The South lost the Civil War because slavery was and is bad. There was no victory for a Confederate flag to be flown. Forcing Confederate monuments on people is an insult to progress, to moving forward towards inclusion. It does not preserve history. It was a dark time in our history that should not be shoved into people’s faces. If anyone wants to honor their ancestors for fighting in the civil war, which was clearly wrong, they should do so on their own accord and in private. No government property should be

deemed or classified to house dishonorable men".

The Alabama NAACP goes on to say that passing a law to preserve the naming of streets, signs, and monuments takes the country backwards, not forward and proposes that not only is the Confederacy legacy here to stay but so is the deep-seated racism in America.

"These statues are not just stone and metal. They are not just innocent remembrances of a benign history. These monuments purposefully celebrate a fictional, sanitized Confederacy; ignoring the death, ignoring the enslavement, and the terror that it actually stood for,” said New Orleans Mayor Tom Landrieu sin a recent speech about taking down the Confederate statues in New Orleans,

The Alabama NAACP said that Alabama is advocating with Alabama Preservation Act of 2017 that by preserving this legacy that slavery was

the right thing to do.

