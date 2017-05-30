AL NAACP opposes act that protects Confederate monuments

The Alabama State Conference of the NAACP strongly opposes the Alabama Preservation Act of 2017 that was signed into law by Governor Kay Ivey.

The act protects monuments, statues, buildings and bridges that honor Confederate leaders who fought during the Civil War.

According to the Alabama NAACP:

Confederate monuments, symbols, signs, and flags do everything but honor anything great. They are all symbols of hate, division and serve as deep-seated racism and oppression for certain minority groups, particularly those who have slave ancestry. It is a reminder that the South is not and may very well never be ready to let go of its deep-seated racism.

The Alabama NAACP goes on to say that passing a law to preserve the naming of streets, signs, and monuments takes the country backward.

"These statues are not just stone and metal. They are not just innocent remembrances of a benign history. These monuments purposefully celebrate a fictional, sanitized Confederacy; ignoring the death, ignoring the enslavement, and the terror that it actually stood for,” said New Orleans Mayor Tom Landrieu sin a recent speech about taking down the Confederate statues in New Orleans,

The Alabama NAACP believes that the state is advocating for the justification of slavery by means of the Alabama Preservation Act of 2017.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48