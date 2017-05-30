Point mallard back open to the public

You can now enjoy a pool day with the family at Point Mallard Park.

Memorial Day weekend always kicks off the season in Decatur and there are pretty big hopes for the season.

Managers say they've had to deal with some rain slowing down opening weekend, but there are decent crowds still showing up and they're looking forward to a successful summer.

"With the first weekend being as good as it's been, even with the weather, if the weather cooperates this summer, I think we can have an outstanding summer and do just what we've always done the last several years," said Jason Lake, Assistant Recreation and Parks Director.

For more on Point Mallard ticket information and hours click here .

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48