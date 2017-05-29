Huntsville officers show off moves during Cotton Row Run

Runners participating in the 2017 Cotton Row Run weren't the only ones working up a sweat on Monday.



Three officers with the Huntsville Police Department broke into an impromptu dance party when the Village People classic, "YMCA" blasted over the event's speakers.



The officers appear to have been assisting with foot traffic at a crosswalk when the song started.



The Huntsville Police Department shared the video to its page on Monday night saying quote, "When "YMCA" kicks off, you can't just be a bystander!"

Bystander Deborah Hosmer captured the moment and posted it on her Facebook page. The video has been shared more than 600 times since it was posted this morning.



