Memorial Day events across the TN Valley

Today, several Memorial Day ceremonies are being held in the Tennessee Valley to honor those who died while serving in the military.

The first Memorial Day service is set for 11 a.m. at Maple Hill Cemetery and the second will be held at the Huntsville and Madison County Veterans Memorial at 7 p.m.

The Combined Patriotic Organizations of Morgan County will commemorate Memorial Day at 10 a.m. at the Roselawn Cemetery in Decatur.

In Florence, the American Legion Post #11, and the Veterans Memorial Committee will hold a Memorial Day Ceremony at 11 in Veterans Park.

