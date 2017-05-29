Several expected to participate in Cotton Row Run

A passing shower during the morning hours of your Memorial Day can't be ruled out as cold front continues to drift closer to the Tennessee Valley.More >>
The Cotton Row Run will begin on Monday morning. The 10K, 5K and one-mile fun run on will begin at 7 a.m., and for those that have watched the event for years or will head downtown for the first time, it's a festive atmosphere.More >>
Police are investigating an armed robbery in Huntsville that happened Sunday night. It happened at a home on Timberlane Avenue around 11 p.m.More >>
On Sunday afternoon the Alzaybak family held an emotional press conference at the Huntsville Islamic Center, pleading for their daughter's safe return.More >>
Muscle Shoals police have a wanted man in custody.More >>
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.More >>
The slide will remain closed as the city investigates the incident.More >>
This is the story of how the Perry family is finding new strength after their world was turned upside down on August 14, 2016.More >>
Phenix City police are investigating after 12 people were shot at a party early Sunday morningMore >>
Emergency crews have recovered the body of a 11-year-old boy who fell off a dock at a Lamar County campground, about 24 hours after he disappeared on Saturday afternoon.More >>
