Cotton Row Run 2017

The Cotton Row Run will begin on Monday morning.

The 10K, 5K and one-mile fun run on will begin at 7 a.m., and for those that have watched the event for years or will head downtown for the first time, it's a festive atmosphere.

From the runners all across the country to the servicemen and women being honored, it's an event that's held every Memorial Day Monday.

"It's always fun to watch our locals. It will be fun to watch from a race directors point of view, I'm also really looking forward to seeing the soldiers running with the gold star families. I think that will mean a lot to us on race day as to what Memorial Day really means and to give back and recognize those families and our service members that have lost at war," said Suzanne Taylor, Cotton Row Run Director.

For more information on the Cotton Row Run click here .

