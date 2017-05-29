Police investigating Timberlane Avenue robbery

Police are investigating an armed robbery in Huntsville that happened Sunday night.

It happened at a home on Timberlane Avenue around 11 p.m.

Police aren't releasing much information right now.

We know a man was shot and taken to the hospital.

His condition is unknown at this time.

Right now, officers are looking for evidence and questioning witnesses.

We will update you as soon as we learn more.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48