UPDATE: 35-40 households still without power in Madison County

Update: 10:23 a.m.

The number of households without power is down to 35-40. Crews will be working around the clock until power is restored.

Update: 3:40 a.m.



The number of customers without power is down to fewer than 100 according to estimates from Huntsville Utilities.



Update: 12:45 a.m.

There is power outage in the Harvest/Monrovia area from Nick Davis Road south to Capshaw Road and from Wall Triana Highway east to Indian Creek Road.

While a cause has not been determined, this outage is likely associated with severe weather currently in the area.

Crews have been dispatched and service will be restored as quickly as is safely possible.

Previously

There is power outage in Northeast Huntsville from I-565 east to Bankhead Pkwy / Toll Gate Rd and from Oakwood Avenue south to Wells Avenue.

While a cause has not been determined, this outage is likely associated with severe weather currently in the area.

Crews have been dispatched and service will be restored as quickly as is safely possible.

