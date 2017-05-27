UPDATE: Jefferson County missing teen found safe

Update: 8:14 p.m.

The Center for Search & Investigation for Missing Children reports that Nathan Tims has been found safe.

Previous:

The Center for Search & Investigation for Missing Children needs assistance finding a missing 15-year-old boy who was last seen on May 24 in Bessemer, Ala., just south of Birmingham.

Nathan Tims is 5’5” and 130 pounds, with dark blonde hair and blue eyes. Family members say he is beloved and are pleading with the public to help bring him home.

Anyone with information on Tims' whereabouts is urged to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department at: (205) 325-1450.

You can also reach out to private investigator Rick Victorino: (256) 345-2068 or CFSI Regional Director Gayla McDaniel: (704) 345-2068.

