Missing Huntsville teen found safe

Noor "Nora" Alzaybak is safe and will soon be reunited with her family.



A source close to the family confirmed the update Monday afternoon. Nora is traveling back to Alabama to be reunited with her family.



The search for the 15-year-old started on May 25.



On Sunday afternoon the Alzaybak family held an emotional press conference at the Huntsville Islamic Center, pleading for their daughter's safe return.

Family members say the Sparkman High School student was last seen at their Monrovia around 8 p.m. last Thursday.



It's not clear how Nora Alzaybak was found or where she was.



A spokesperson for the family said the following:

The parents want to express their deep & heartfelt gratitude for everyone and anyone who has prayed and worked and struggled to bring Noor home safely. No words can express their gratitude.

A news release from the family is expected to be released soon.



