Family of missing Huntsville teen makes emotional plea for her return

The Center for Search & Investigation for Missing Children needs assistance finding a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen on May 25 in Huntsville.

Noor "Nora" Alzaybak is 5’7” and 120 pounds, with dark hair and brown eyes. She may or may not be wearing glasses.

On Sunday afternoon the Alzaybak family held an emotional press conference at the Huntsville Islamic Center, pleading for their daughter's safe return.

Family members say the Sparkman High School student was last seen at their Monrovia around 8 p.m. last Thursday.

They also said she is beloved and they just want to bring her home.

Anyone with information on Alzaybak’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Department at: (256) 532-3412.

You can also reach out to private investigator Rick Victorino: (256) 345-2068 or CFSI Regional Director Gayla McDaniel: (704) 345-2068.

The family has also created a Facebook page dedicated to Noor's return.

