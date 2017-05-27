Family of missing Huntsville teen holds press conference

The Center for Search & Investigation for Missing Children needs assistance finding a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen on May 25 in Huntsville.

Noor "Nora" Alzaybak is 5’7” and 120 pounds, with dark hair and brown eyes. She may or may not be wearing glasses. Family members say she is beloved and are pleading with the public to help bring her home.

Anyone with information on Alzaybak’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Department at: (256) 532-3412.

You can also reach out to private investigator Rick Victorino: (256) 345-2068 or CFSI Regional Director Gayla McDaniel: (704) 345-2068.

