Officials urge pool safety this Memorial Day weekend

You may be opening your pool this weekend or planning on swimming in a public one. While they're fun, they can also be dangerous.

Time is not your friend if an accident happens.

"We all know four to six minutes the brain without oxygen starts causing death," said HEMSI Chief Operating Officer Don Webster.

That's not a lot of time when an accident happens at a pool and that's why Webster says parents should always stay alert when having fun at the pool, especially with young children around.

"Making sure that somebody's there with the children at all times. You can't just say, 'Oh, let me run in and go to the restroom,'" Webster. said.

We all grow up hearing the lifeguard tell people not to dive into shallow water or not to run. Well, there's a reason.

"Water gets on the side of the pool, the child is running, they fall, fall into the pool, strike their head," said Webster.

But equally important are things around the pool and safety equipment. A recent death in the Shoals of a man shocked to death has Webster saying it never hurts to have a licensed electrician check out any wiring around your pool.

And always have a throw ring in case of emergency.

"Where you can throw, toss to the victim or the person in distress, where they can grab a hold of it and you can pull them to safety," said Webster.

This might be tough but Webster says it's really helpful if there's someone at the pool at all times who has had CPR training.

