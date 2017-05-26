Madison County mail carrier arrested for allegedly feeding dog meatballs with nails

A Madison County man said his mail carrier fed meatballs with nails to his dog. (Source: WAFF)

Some homeowners in Madison County say their mail carrier fed meatballs containing nails to their dog. The Madison County Sheriff's Office is investigating, as is the U.S. Postal Service.

The homeowners say they saw the mail carrier throw out something on two separate occasions near the mailbox off Woody Circle. What they say they found next was disturbing. It was a meatball with three nails in it.

Their dog, Missy, who's outside a lot, had to get a checkup to see if she had swallowed another meatball and sure enough, she had two nails in her stomach.

Their mail carrier, Susanna Dawn Burhans, was arrested and charged with aggravated cruelty to animals. Her bond was set at $2,500.

The dog's owner, Ed Glover, said they've had the same mail carrier for a couple years and never thought she would do something like this.

But after a vet trip costing them more than $500, Missy is feeling much better. But Glover wants something done about this "meatball menace."

The U.S. Postal Service said it is aware of the situation and is investigating. They said they had no other comment. It is not clear if Burhans still works there.

