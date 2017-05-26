Your Health: Gulf War Illness, rural arthritis, diabetic kidney donors

Gulf War Illness

Almost 700,000 troops were deployed during the Gulf War, and according to the National Academy of Sciences, close to 250,000 show signs of Gulf War Illness.

That can include pain in the joints, mood swings, cognition trouble and fatigue. The symptoms are known, but the cause of Gulf War Illness remains a mystery.

Roskamp Institute in Florida is working to solve some of those mysteries. The institute is also researching people that went to the Gulf War between 1990 and 1991 and don't have any symptoms. They are taking blood samples of everyone and doing memory testing, all in the hopes of coming up with a specialized treatment.

Arthritis in rural areas

New government data reveals arthritis is more prevalent in rural areas of the U.S. In fact, one-third of adults in the most rural counties suffer from arthritis compared to 20 percent of those in the most urban areas.

Arthritis is also more likely to limit the activity of rural dwellers.

Donor kidneys from people with diabetes may give transplant patients a better chance of survival than continuing to wait.

Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania followed more than 400,000 kidney transplant patients for nearly a decade after their surgery. Those patients who received a diabetic donor kidney had a 9 percent lower risk of dying than those who stayed on the transplant wait list. Patients at high risk of dying while on the wait list benefited the most from a transplant involving a diabetic donor.

More than 100,000 Americans are on the kidney transplant wait list.

