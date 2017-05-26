VBC to host Huntsville Cyber Summit

Huntsville's Cyber Summit is coming up in two weeks and part of that will be your chance to apply for some of those high-tech jobs.

A cyber job fair will be held on June 7 as part of the 9th Annual National Cyber Summit.

The job fair will be held at the VBC from 11 to 3.

For more information on the 9th Annual National Cyber Summit.click here .

