Alabama Jubilee Hot Air Balloon Classic returns this weekend

Alabama will take to the skies this weekend at Point Mallard Park in Decatur.

The Alabama Jubilee Hot Air Balloon Classic will fly high Saturday and Sunday. Local and national pilots will show off their vessels on the ground and in the air.

You can even take a ride up in tethered flights from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

The Classic runs from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. It will conclude with fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

