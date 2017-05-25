Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office receives donation for water patrols

New this summer in the Shoals, officers with the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office will do regular patrols on the water. It's all thanks to a generous donation to keep the river and community safer.

This will be the first time the department has their own marine division.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office purchased a new rescue boat and two WaveRunners to patrol the Tennessee River. Their fleet is possible because of an anonymous donation of more than $40,000.

There will be 11 officers with the marine division so they can be available every day if necessary. Their main focus is water safety and rescues. They'll patrol the most popular spots on the Tennessee River and anywhere else they're dispatched out to.

The sheriff's office says there have been many occasions over the years where they needed some sort of boat but didn't have it.

"There has been numerous accidents that's happened, boating accidents that have happened on the river where we've actually had to, for lack of a better term, borrow equipment so we can get out there and do our job, and now we have our own equipment to utilize at our need," said Lt. Brad Potts.

Deputies will be out as often as they can this summer.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48