Children raise Gold Star flag in late father's honor

The Ramsey children raise a Gold Star flag in honor of their father, Capt. Waid “Chip” Ramsey. (Source: WAFF)

The children of a fallen soldier raised a flag in their father’s honor on Thursday.

Bradley and Megan Ramsey and Kaden Bowden bravely stood alongside soldiers with the Gold Star flag in hand to remember their loved ones.

The Gold Star represents the fallen soldiers and the ultimate sacrifice they made for their families and their country.

“I helped raise the flag,” said Megan.

When asked if she thought of her dad as she raised the flag, Megan replied, "Yeah," as her brother, Bradley, nodded.

“This is my dad and he’s brave. He's kind,” Bradley said as he held up a pin with his dad’s picture on it.

“He played with us a lot,” said Megan.

Their father, Capt. Waid “Chip” Ramsey, was killed in action in Afghanistan in August 2011.

John Randau, who works on Redstone Arsenal, was Ramsey’s military recruiter and then served with him in 2001.

“Chip was a super good guy. He was the soldier’s soldier kind of person, always got along with everyone, always willing to get the mission done and worked hard all the time,” said Randau.

The Ramseys say this isn’t their first Gold Star flag ceremony but their first to help raise the flag.

“It made me proud to be able to have the honor of doing it,” said Megan.

The Gold Star flag will be held high Memorial Day during the 5k Cotton Row Run in downtown Huntsville. The children will be running alongside soldiers, including Master Sgt. Lachelle Wiggins, who will be carrying the flag in honor of the fallen.

“This is an opportunity. When we say freedom isn’t free, it really isn’t. It’s someone’s life. It’s these kids’ parents who paid the ultimate sacrifice. To be able to honor them and provide that respect to them, it continues. It doesn’t stop on the day of the passing,” said Wiggins.

Wiggins said the run will be a team effort, not leaving anyone behind.

“Whatever it takes, we're going to start off running. If they need to walk, we’ll walk. If they need to be carried, we’ll do that as well. We’ll also have the Gold Star flag and we’ll take turns carrying that as well,” Wiggins said.

“We’re going to be wearing T-shirts with pictures of our dad,” said Megan.

It's a symbol for others to also see the man who’s so special in their hearts and the one who protected them, their family and our country.

