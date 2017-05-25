LifeSouth holding multiple blood drives Friday

LifeSouth Community Blood Centers will host multiple blood drives in north Alabama on Friday.

Drives will be held at:

Athens: Walmart at 1011 Highway 72 E from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Huntsville: Walmart at 11610 South Memorial Parkway from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Hazel Green: Walmart at 14595 Highway 231/431 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Boaz: Walmart at 1972 US-431 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Russellville: Walmart at 13675 Highway 43 from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Danville: Mady’s “Strike out Cancer” Celebration blood drive at Danville Baptist Church at 5944 HWY 36W from 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Donors will get complimentary treats and other appreciation items. Donors also receive a free recognition item.

All donors will be entered for a chance to win a charcoal grill or a gift card to Huntsville Escape Rooms. There are various other raffle items, such as an Embassy Suites gift certificate or a Yellowhammer Brewery gift set, depending on location.

LifeSouth's goal for the day is to draw 248 or more donors.

Blood donors must be at least 17 years old or 16 with parental permission. Donors must weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. A photo ID is required.

LifeSouth donors receive a complementary cholesterol screening with each donation.

LifeSouth says all blood types are needed, and there is a critical need for Type O and platelet donors.

For more information on blood donation, contact LifeSouth toll-free at 888-795-2707 or at www.lifesouth.org.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48