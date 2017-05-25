1 transported to hospital after officer-involved wreck - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

1 transported to hospital after officer-involved wreck

By Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer
and Allen Stroud, Reporter
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

A Huntsville police officer was transported to the hospital after being rear-ended on Thursday morning around 9:30 on Buckhead Run and Winchester Road.

The Huntsville officer was transported to the hospital for evaluation of neck and shoulder pain.

Investigators tell us the driver, a teenager of a silver Toyota RAV 4 rear-ended the unmarked Huntsville police car.  

Investigators say the teen bend down to pick something up and when he looked up he collided with the car. 

Huntsville police continue to invetsigate. 

