1 transported to hospital after officer-involved wreck

A Huntsville police officer was transported to the hospital after being rear-ended on Thursday morning around 9:30 on Buckhead Run and Winchester Road.

The Huntsville officer was transported to the hospital for evaluation of neck and shoulder pain.

TRAFFIC ALERT: 2 vehicle collision causing backup at Buckhead Run and Winchester Rd. 1 driver transported to Huntsville Hospital. pic.twitter.com/5N5IVl18rX — Allen Stroud (@allenstroud) May 25, 2017

Investigators tell us the driver, a teenager of a silver Toyota RAV 4 rear-ended the unmarked Huntsville police car.

Investigators say the teen bend down to pick something up and when he looked up he collided with the car.

Huntsville police continue to invetsigate.

