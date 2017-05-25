Kitchen sustains most of damage in Blue Springs Road house fire

Huntsville Fire & Rescue tell us four fire units were dispatched to a house fire located in the 4000 block of Blue Springs Road on Wednesday night around 11:30.

First arriving units reported a woman was standing at the side door with a garden hose trying to put out a small fire on the kitchen stove.

Investigators tell us the kitchen cabin was on fire above the stove. Firefighters entered the structure with a hose line and extinguished the fire.

The kitchen sustained the majority of the damage and there was smoke damage throughout the house.

A smoke ejector was used to clear the house of the smoke.

No determination has been released at this time.

