Decatur police searching for wanted woman

Decatur police need your help finding a woman they say is wanted on two felony warrants and one misdemeanor warrant.

Police say Carly Williams frequents Huntsville, Trinity, Hartselle, and Decatur and she is charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, theft of property and illegal possession of prescription drugs.

If anyone has any information as to where Williams is located, contact the Decatur Police Department.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48