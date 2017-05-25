Decatur police searching for wanted woman - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Decatur police searching for wanted woman

By Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer
Carly Williams (Source: Decatur Police Department) Carly Williams (Source: Decatur Police Department)
DECATUR, AL (WAFF) -

Decatur police need your help finding a woman they say is wanted on two felony warrants and one misdemeanor warrant.  

Police say Carly Williams frequents Huntsville, Trinity, Hartselle, and Decatur and she is charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, theft of property and illegal possession of prescription drugs. 

If anyone has any information as to where Williams is located, contact the Decatur Police Department. 

