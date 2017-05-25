1 charged with robbery in Florence

Florence police arrested a man Wednesday night after they say he assaulted a loss prevention officer with Belk department store.

Officers responded to a shoplifting call around 5 p.m. on Wednesday when they found Micah Brown in a physical altercation with prevention officers at Belk.

Investigators say Brown was detained and found to be in possession of stolen items totaling $50 from within the store. The loss prevention officer was treated for their injuries sustained during the fight.

Brown was charged with robbery for using force against the employee during the theft. The items stolen were returned to Belk and Brown was booked into the Lauderdale County Detention Center.

Brown is currently being held on bond totaling $2,500.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48