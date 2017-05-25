Tommy Arthur execution stayed for 8th time - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Tommy Arthur execution stayed for 8th time

The U.S. Supreme Court has stayed the execution of convicted Muscle Shoals murderer Tommy Arthur.

Arthur was scheduled for death by lethal injection at 6 p.m. That deadline was extended after the stay.

His attorneys filed paperwork claiming there are potential problems with the drugs used during execution.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the stay request. The motion then went to the Supreme Court where Justice Clarence Thomas signed it within an hour of Arthur's scheduled execution.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has filed a motion for the stay to be lifted.

Corrections officials say the execution could still go on despite the stay. We will bring you updates live from Holman Correctional Facility on air and in our news app.

Arthur, 75, was convicted of the 1982 murder for hire of Troy Wicker in Muscle Shoals. He has maintained his innocence all along and had already dodged execution seven times before Thursday.

Arthur declined to eat his breakfast or his last meal on Thursday. He requested family photos in the execution room with him.

