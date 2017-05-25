Tommy Arthur execution stayed for 8th time

The U.S. Supreme Court has stayed the execution of convicted Muscle Shoals murderer Tommy Arthur.

Arthur was scheduled for death by lethal injection at 6 p.m. That deadline was extended after the stay.

His attorneys filed paperwork claiming there are potential problems with the drugs used during execution.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the stay request. The motion then went to the Supreme Court where Justice Clarence Thomas signed it within an hour of Arthur's scheduled execution.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has filed a motion for the stay to be lifted.

Corrections officials say the execution could still go on despite the stay. We will bring you updates live from Holman Correctional Facility on air and in our news app.

Arthur, 75, was convicted of the 1982 murder for hire of Troy Wicker in Muscle Shoals. He has maintained his innocence all along and had already dodged execution seven times before Thursday.

Arthur declined to eat his breakfast or his last meal on Thursday. He requested family photos in the execution room with him.

Follow Elizabeth Gentle on Twitter for live updates.

Media now in a holding pattern after stay issued in Tommy Arthur execution. Could be a long night folks. @waff48 pic.twitter.com/60EGXPux5J — Elizabeth Gentle (@newsgirl448) May 25, 2017

No cellphones allowed in execution. Going on as planned despite temp stay in Tommy Arthur execution. Plans could change in appeal @waff48 — Elizabeth Gentle (@newsgirl448) May 25, 2017

Tommy Arthur to die by lethal injection at 6 pm. Moved to holding cell for execution. Viewed tv once in cell @waff48 — Elizabeth Gentle (@newsgirl448) May 25, 2017

Tommy Arthur made final request to have photo of family displayed during execution @waff48 — Elizabeth Gentle (@newsgirl448) May 25, 2017

Tommy Arthur placed calls to attorneys and family. Refused breakfast, final meal. @waff — Elizabeth Gentle (@newsgirl448) May 25, 2017

Tommy Arthur had no visitors in past 24 hours @waff — Elizabeth Gentle (@newsgirl448) May 25, 2017

