Tommy Arthur execution set for Thursday

Convicted Muscle Shoals murderer Tommy Arthur is supposed to be put to death.

Arthur has maintained his innocence all along and has dodged execution seven times already.

His attorneys are trying to make it eight.

They filed paperwork claiming there are potential problems with the drugs used during execution.

Arthur was convicted of the 1982 murder for hire of Troy Wicker in Muscle Shoals.

