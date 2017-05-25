Tommy Arthur execution set for 6 p.m.

Convicted Muscle Shoals murderer Tommy Arthur is supposed to be put to death.

Arthur, 75, has maintained his innocence all along and has dodged execution seven times already.

His attorneys are trying to make it eight.

They filed paperwork claiming there are potential problems with the drugs used during execution.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the stay request. The motion is now heading to the Supreme Court.

Arthur was convicted of the 1982 murder for hire of Troy Wicker in Muscle Shoals.

We will be live in Atmore Thursday afternoon and bring you updates all day on air and on our news app.

Media has been brought into Holman Correctional Facility as preparations begin. They will be briefed afterward.

Arthur has declined to eat his breakfast or his last meal. He has requested family photos in the execution room with him.

Tommy Arthur to die by lethal injection at 6 pm. Moved to holding cell for execution. Viewed tv once in cell @waff48 — Elizabeth Gentle (@newsgirl448) May 25, 2017

Tommy Arthur made final request to have photo of family displayed during execution @waff48 — Elizabeth Gentle (@newsgirl448) May 25, 2017

Tommy Arthur placed calls to attorneys and family. Refused breakfast, final meal. @waff — Elizabeth Gentle (@newsgirl448) May 25, 2017

Tommy Arthur had no visitors in past 24 hours @waff — Elizabeth Gentle (@newsgirl448) May 25, 2017

