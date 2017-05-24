Wanted sex offender arrested for allegedly harassing Shoals women

Muscle Shoals police have a wanted man in custody.

Police have arrested 43-year-old Derick Montez Robinson in connection to numerous complaints about him harassing women at local businesses.

The Muscle Shoals Police Department obtained an arrest warrant earlier this week charging him with misdemeanor harassment.

He was taken into custody on Friday.

Robinson is a registered sex offender in Lawrence County. He has had several previous sex crime-related arrests.

