Sex offender wanted for allegedly harassing Shoals women

Muscle Shoals police are searching for a wanted man.

Police are searching for 43-year-old Derick Montez Robinson. Police say they've received numerous complaints about him harrassing women at local businesses.

The Muscle Shoals Police Department has obtained an arrest warrant charging him with misdemeanor harassment.

Robinson is a registered sex offender in Lawrence County. He has had several previous sex crime-related arrests.

Robinson is described as 6 feet 2 inches tall and approximately 217 pounds. He has been seen driving a black 1999 Chevrolet pickup truck with the tag number 42AS196.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts, they are asked to call the police department at 256-383-6746 or call 911.

Police warn not to approach Robinson.

