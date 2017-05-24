Crime Stoppers: Duo steals customer's phone at Walmart

Police say these two stole a customer's cell phone at Walmart on Sparkman Drive. (Source: Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers)

Hold the phone. Or better yet, hold on to your phone.

In this week's Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers, other people are very quick to snap that phone up if you leave it behind.

The victim laid down his cell phone on the counter while he was checking out at the Walmart on Sparkman Drive in Huntsville on Oct. 30. Minutes later, a man and woman came to check out, and they checked out that cell phone.

The woman stepped forward and actually used her purse to block the view as the man grabbed up the phone and moves away from the counter.

But we have a great look at each of them as they leave the store.

While we're talking phones, we want you to use your phone to help us catch these two. And there's some reward money on the line.

If you know who they are, make the anonymous call to 256-53-Crime. Or you can text or email your anonymous tips. To see how, click the Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers link.

