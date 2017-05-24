El Palacio owner selling restaurant, recipes

The owner of El Palacio says he's going to sell off the now-vacant building as well as his recipes.

The Mexican restaurant closed earlier this month after 51 years in business.

READ MORE: Huntsville Mexican restaurant closes after 51 years

"We have decided to sale the restaurant, including our signature recipes, in hopes of finding someone to carry on the EL Palacio tradition in Huntsville. I would be be thrilled to help teach the new owners about our operations and the history of El Palacio," said owner Doug Davis.

The building is located near the intersection of Governors Drive and Memorial Parkway in Huntsville.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48