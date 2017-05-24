Suspicious death under investigation in Dutton

A man was found dead in his home off County Road 372 in Dutton. (Source: WAFF)

A death investigation is underway in the Jackson County town of Dutton.

Authorities say a man is dead, and they say its suspicious. Investigators can't say much now but something evidently grabbed their attention.

Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen said 78-year-old Charles Shirey was found dead in his home off County Road 372 just before noon Wednesday.

Investigators were immediately called to the scene. The coroner and district attorney were also there.

Harnen told family members what he could.

"Well, we've been processing the scene, looking for any kind of possible evidence that might be there. Things such as that just standard investigation of any kind of death," Harnen said.

A neighbor driving by said Shirey lived there alone, and it concerned her because she also lives alone.

Investigators still want to know how he died. His body has been sent to the Department of Forensic Sciences to answer that question.

