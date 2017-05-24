Jackson County man's death ruled homicide

A man was found dead in his home off County Road 372 in Dutton. (Source: WAFF)

Jackson County investigators have determined that a Dutton man's death was a homicide.

78-year-old Charles Shirey was found dead in his home off County Road 372 just before noon on May 24. After they found him, Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen said the death was suspicious.

"Well, we've been processing the scene, looking for any kind of possible evidence that might be there. Things such as that just standard investigation of any kind of death," Harnen said.

The autopsy report rules the death as a homicide.

The cause of death is not yet known.

No suspects have been announced.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48