Nick Lough reflects on 7 years at WAFF

After 7-and-a-half years in the Huntsville market and 10 years in the broadcast news industry, I've made the decision to leave reporting to take on a new challenge in the courtroom.



I started law school back in 2013, graduated early, and recently found out I passed the Alabama Bar. This has been a goal years in the making, and my wife and I are thrilled to have reached this milestone.



I came to North Alabama in November of 2009 not knowing what to expect. First, the Shoals area welcomed me with open arms. It's also the place where I met my beautiful bride. Florence will always hold a special place in my heart. When I transitioned from the Shoals bureau to the Huntsville newsroom, again, I was welcomed with open arms. I never had any intention on staying longer than my initial two-year contract. Boy, was I wrong! Almost eight years later I'm proud to call the Tennessee Valley home.

I've had the opportunity to report on some amazing stories over the years, and I wouldn't trade the experience for any thing. I am so grateful for all of the support viewers have shown me during my time at WAFF. A thank you is not enough. We've laughed, cried, witnessed the highest highs and the lowest lows. My goal was to bring you impactful, insightful, and balanced news coverage on a nightly basis. I hope I've done that.



I've been asked by some of my colleagues what's next, and I'm sure some of you are asking the same question ... I'll have more details on that in the coming weeks. However, I'm not going far. My wife and I have no plans to move away from North Alabama.



Again, thank you for all of the love, well wishes, support, tips, and anything else you've given me over the years.





