UPDATE: Runaway Albertville teen found safe - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

UPDATE: Runaway Albertville teen found safe

Katelynn Landers (Source: Albertville Police) Katelynn Landers (Source: Albertville Police)
(Source: Albertville Police) (Source: Albertville Police)
ALBERTVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

The search for a missing Albertville teen is over.

Authorities say 15-year-old Katelynn Brooke Landers left her home Monday night.

She was found safe in DeKalb County on Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

Powered by Frankly