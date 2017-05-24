Police ask for help finding missing Albertville teen - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Katelynn Landers (Source: Albertville Police)
A search is underway for 15-year-old Katelynn Brooke Landers of Albertville. 

Landers was last seen at her home at Ashbrook Apartments at 10:30p.m. on Monday. 

It is not clear if Landers left alone or with another person. 

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (256) 878-1212. 
 

