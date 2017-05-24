Man killed in wreck that injured 4 others near UAH identified

Police say a two-vehicle accident left a Huntsville man dead and several others injured Wednesday afternoon around 2:30.

Investigators identified 22-year-old Mario Cottrell as the man who died.

Police say the vehicles collided near the University of Alabama in Huntsville main entrance around Sparkman Drive and Knowledge Drive.

The car rear-ended a truck stopped in traffic and then flipped. Cottrell was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver and other two passengers in the car, as well as the driver of the truck only had minor injuries.

The accident is still under investigation.

HPD is investigating a traffic accident with a fatality on Sparkman Drive at Knowledge Drive. Avoid the area if possible. — Huntsville Police (@HsvPolice) May 24, 2017

