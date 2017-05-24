Fatal wreck confirmed near UAH

Huntsville police investigate a fatal wreck at Sparkman Drive and Knowledge Drive. (Source: WAFF)

Huntsville police are on the scene of a fatal wreck around Sparkman Drive and Knowledge Drive.

Police confirm at least one fatality. No other information is available yet.

Traffic is blocked in both directions. Police are asking motorists to avoid the area.

WAFF 48 News is gathering more information at the scene.

HPD is investigating a traffic accident with a fatality on Sparkman Drive at Knowledge Drive. Avoid the area if possible. — Huntsville Police (@HsvPolice) May 24, 2017

