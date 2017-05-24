1 dead, 4 injured in wreck near UAH - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

1 dead, 4 injured in wreck near UAH

Huntsville police investigate a fatal wreck at Sparkman Drive and Knowledge Drive. (Source: WAFF) Huntsville police investigate a fatal wreck at Sparkman Drive and Knowledge Drive. (Source: WAFF)
Huntsville police say a two-vehicle accident left one person dead and several others injured Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the vehicles collided near the University of Alabama in Huntsville main entrance around Sparkman Drive and Knowledge Drive. It happened shortly before 2:30 p.m.

One person was killed.

Four others went to the hospital. Police said one of them had life-threatening injuries. The other three had minor injuries.

Police believe it was a read end collision, but the investigation is still ongoing.

